Tutte le immagini dell’ultima conferenza stampa di Valentino Rossi

VALENCIA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 11: Carmelo Ezpeleta (R) of Spain and Dorna CEO and Valentino Rossi of Italy and Petronas Yamaha SRT pose near the 9 bikes with which he won the World Championships in paddock during the MotoGP of Comunitat Valenciana: Previews at Ricardo Tormo Circuit on November 11, 2021 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)