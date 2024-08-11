Facebook Youtube Mastodon TikTok Pinterest Whatsapp Telegram https://www.quotidianomotori.com/feed

Orari SBK Portimao 2024 live su TV8, Sky e Now

Segui le imprese di Toprak Razgatlioglu e Ducati all’Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.
Marco DimartinodiMarco Dimartino
10 Agosto 2024
Image: Pirelli

Tutti gli orari di oggi della SBK a Portimao 2024 per seguire in diretta live su TV8, Sky e Now il Pirelli Portuguese Round all’Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.

Orari SBK Portimao 2024 LIVE su TV8

domenica 11 agosto

Ore 17.45: Pre Tissot SuperPole Race
Ore 18.00: Tissot SuperPole Race
Ore 18.20: Post Tissot SuperPole Race
Ore 18.45: Pre Race 2
Ore 19. 00: Race 2
Ore 19.35: Post Race 2

Orari SBK Portimao 2024 su Sky e NOW

Domenica 11 agosto

Ore 14.40: WCR – gara 2
Ore 15.30: pre-Superbike
Ore 15.45: Superbike – Superpole Race
Ore 16.00: post gara
Ore 16.25: SSP300 – Gara 2
Ore 17.25: Supersport – Gara 2
Ore 18.45: pre-Superbike
Ore 19.00: Superbike – Gara 2
Ore 19.35: post gara

Updated

