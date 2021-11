Autovelox in Lombardia: tutte le postazioni dall’8 al 14 Novembre

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 16: A policeman with a radar gun monitors cars for speeding during a city-wide police action to catch people for speeding and other traffic infringements on April 16, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. Police launched a city-wide effort that included stationary speed cameras, police cars with video equipment and police teams with radar guns in order to raise public awareness for respecting traffic laws. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images