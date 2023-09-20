Orari SBK Aragon 2023: diretta in chiaro su TV8, streaming su NOW e SKY

Non perdete gli Orari SBK Aragon 2023 per seguire in diretta il 10° round del Campionato Mondiale Superbike 2023. Tuttavia il Gran Premio di Aragona si svolgerà il prossimo weekend sul tracciato spagnolo Aragon Motorland.

La classifica iridata vede al comando della WorldSBK il pilota spagnolo della Ducati Alvaro Bautista con 467 punti. Secondo, distaccato di 57 punti, il pilota turco della Yamaha Toprak Razgatlioglu. Terzo com 290 punti il pilota britannico Jonathan Rea in sella alla Kawasaki.

Il round di Aragon, decimo in calendario del mondiale riservato alle derivate dalla serie, sarà tutto da vivere in diretta ed in chiaro su TV8, su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport MotoGP e infine in streaming su NOW.

Orari SBK Aragon 2023 in diretta in chiaro su TV8

Venerdì 22 settembre

10.30: Prove libere 1

15.00: Prove libere 2

Sabato 23 settembre

11.10: Superpole

14.00: Gara 1

Domenica 24 settembre

9.00: Warm-up

11.00: Superpole Race

14.00: Gara 2

Orari SBK Aragon 2023 su SKY

Venerdì 22 settembre

10.25: FP1 Superbike (Sky Sport Max)

14.55: FP2 Superbike (Sky Sport MotoGP)

Sabato 23 settembre

9.40: Superpole Supersport 300 (Sky Sport Max)

10.20: Superpole Supersport (Sky Sport Max)

11.05: Superpole Superbike (Sky Sport Max)

12.35: Gara 1 Supersport 300 (Sky Sport Max)

13.45: pre Superbike (Sky Sport MotoGP)

14.00: Gara 1 Superbike (Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport MotoGP)

14.35: post gara (Sky Sport MotoGP)

15.10: Gara 1 Supersport (Sky Sport MotoGP)

Domenica 24 settembre

10.45: pre gara (Sky Sport Max)

11.00: Superpole Race Superbike (Sky Sport Max)

11.15: post gara (Sky Sport Max)

12.25: Gara 2 Supersport (Sky Sport Max)

13.45: pre Superbike (Sky Sport Max)

14.00: Gara 2 Superbike (Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport Max)

14.35: post gara (Sky Sport Max)

15.10: Gara 2 Supersport 300 (Sky Sport MotoGP)

