Lufthansa invia una lettera di scuse ai viaggiatori e rimette in pista gli A380

Il Gruppo Lufthansa si scusa con tutti i passeggeri per la situazione a dir poco “difficile” che si è venuta a verificare negli aeroporti di mezza Europa. Personale ridotto e ripartenza a razzo del settore dei viaggi in aereo le cause di tutti i problemi, assunzione di migliaia di dipendenti in Europa e il ritorno degli Airbus A380 la soluzione per la linea aerea tedesca. Con la certezza che le cose non miglioreranno se non in autunno inverno 2022.

Ecco la lettera di scuse che il boad del Gruppo, che conta oltre a Lufthansa anche Austrian, Bruxelles Airlines, Eurowings e Swiss, ha inviato via email a tutti i clienti. Qui di seguito la versione tradotta in italiano, più sotto la versione originale in inglese.

“Due anni difficili di fermo percepito e reale sono alle nostre spalle nel settore dell’aviazione. Tutti i dipendenti del Gruppo Lufthansa non hanno desiderato altro che potervi dare finalmente il benvenuto a bordo dei nostri oltre 750 aeromobili.

Purtroppo, però, con l’inizio dell’estate nell’emisfero settentrionale e con le restrizioni ai viaggi a livello mondiale ormai quasi del tutto abolite, tutti coloro che si occupano di aviazione in tutto il mondo stanno raggiungendo quasi quotidianamente i limiti delle risorse attualmente disponibili. E l’aumento del complesso sistema di trasporto aereo da quasi zero a quasi il 90% non sta chiaramente procedendo con l’affidabilità, la solidità e la puntualità che vorremmo offrirvi di nuovo.

Non possiamo che scusarci con voi per questo. E vogliamo essere del tutto onesti: nelle prossime settimane, dato che il numero di passeggeri continua ad aumentare, sia per i viaggi di piacere che per quelli di lavoro, è improbabile che la situazione migliori a breve termine. Troppi dipendenti e risorse non sono ancora disponibili, non solo presso i nostri partner infrastrutturali ma anche in alcune delle nostre aree. Quasi tutte le aziende del nostro settore stanno attualmente assumendo nuovo personale, con diverse migliaia di assunzioni previste solo in Europa. Tuttavia, questo aumento di capacità avrà il suo auspicato effetto stabilizzante solo quando arriverà l’inverno.

Inoltre, la guerra in corso in Ucraina sta limitando fortemente lo spazio aereo disponibile in Europa. Questo sta portando a enormi colli di bottiglia nei cieli e quindi, purtroppo, a ulteriori ritardi nei voli.

Nell’estate del 2023, non solo ci aspettiamo di avere un sistema di trasporto aereo molto più affidabile in tutto il mondo. Vi accoglieremo di nuovo a bordo dei nostri Airbus A380. Oggi abbiamo deciso di rimettere in servizio l’A380, che continua a godere di grande popolarità, presso Lufthansa nell’estate del 2023. Inoltre, stiamo ulteriormente rafforzando e modernizzando le nostre flotte con circa 50 nuovi Airbus A350, Boeing 787 e Boeing 777-9 a lungo raggio e più di 60 nuovi Airbus A320/321 solo nei prossimi tre anni.

Vi promettiamo che i nostri oltre 100.000 dipendenti del Gruppo Lufthansa faranno tutto ciò che è umanamente possibile per offrirvi la migliore esperienza di viaggio aereo possibile nelle prossime settimane, anche nelle attuali difficili circostanze. E faranno tutto questo con un impegno che merita il massimo rispetto, non solo da parte nostra nel nostro Comitato esecutivo del Gruppo.

Quindi, a nome di tutti i nostri dipendenti, spero sinceramente che vi sentiate benvenuti a bordo dopo il vostro ritorno, che tutti noi aspettavamo con ansia. Vi ringraziamo per la vostra fedeltà e speriamo di poter contare sulla vostra comprensione anche nel caso in cui il vostro viaggio non dovesse andare come previsto o programmato.

Stiamo facendo del nostro meglio per offrirle nuovamente la qualità, la puntualità e l’affidabilità che giustamente si aspetta dalle sue compagnie aeree del Gruppo Lufthansa il prima possibile.”

Qui la lettera originale in inglese:

“Two tough years of perceived and actual grounding lie behind us in aviation. All our Lufthansa Group employees have been wishing for nothing more throughout than to finally be able to welcome you back aboard our more than 750 aircraft.

Unfortunately, however, as the Northern Hemisphere summer begins and with global travel restrictions now almost all lifted, everyone involved in aviation worldwide is reaching almost daily the limits of the resources that are currently available. And the ramp-up of the complex air transport system from almost zero to now almost 90 per cent is clearly not proceeding with the reliability, the robustness and the punctuality that we would like to offer you again.

We can only apologize to you for this. And we want to be completely honest: In the coming weeks, as passenger numbers continue to rise, be it for leisure or business travel, the situation is unlikely to improve in the short term. Too many employees and resources are still unavailable, not only at our infrastructure partners but in some of our own areas, too. Almost every company in our industry is currently recruiting new personnel, with several thousand planned in Europe alone. However, this increase in capacity will only have its desired stabilizing effect by the time winter comes.

In addition, the ongoing war in Ukraine is severely restricting available airspace in Europe. This is leading to massive bottlenecks in the skies and thus, unfortunately, to further flight delays.

In the summer of 2023, we not only expect to have a much more reliable air transport system worldwide. We will be welcoming you back on board our Airbus A380s, too. We decided today to put the A380, which continues to enjoy great popularity, back into service at Lufthansa in summer 2023. In addition to this, we are further strengthening and modernizing our fleets with some 50 new Airbus A350, Boeing 787 and Boeing 777-9 long-haul aircraft and more than 60 new Airbus A320/321s in the next three years alone.

We promise you that our more than 100,000 Lufthansa Group employees will be doing everything humanly possible to provide you with the best possible air travel experience in the coming weeks, even under the current difficult circumstances. And they will be doing all this with a commitment that deserves the highest respect, not only from us on our Group Executive Board.

So on behalf of all our employees, I sincerely hope that you feel very welcome on board after your return, which is something we have all been keenly awaiting. We thank you for your loyalty; and we hope we may count on your understanding, too, should your journey not yet go quite as expected or planned.

We are doing our utmost to again offer you the quality, the punctuality and the reliability that you can rightly expect from your Lufthansa Group airlines as soon as we possibly can.”

