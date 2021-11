Biden vuole le auto elettriche, ma apre alle trivelle nel Golfo del Messico

385757 05: Night comes to the Hogan, left, and Houchin oil and gas platform near the Federal Ecological Reserve in the Santa Barbara Channel, February 16, 2001, near Santa Barbara, CA. In recent months the state Coastal Commission has argued against the federal government in its lawsuit over offshore oil exploration, a case that could lead to more drilling near a marine sanctuary or leave up to 1 billion barrels of oil untapped. The tourism-heavy area relies on its coast to attract visitors and has been sensitive to oil drilling since a 3.3 million gallon spill from a platform in 1969 spawned an anti-drilling movement. (Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)

Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers