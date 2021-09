Orari SBK TV8 oggi di Gara 1 e 2 del Round di Spagna da vedere in tv

MAGNY-COURS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 05: Jonathan Rea of Ireland and Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK leads the field during the WorldSBK Tissot Superpole race during the WorldSBK France - Race 2 at Nevers Magny-Cours Circuit on September 05, 2021 in Magny-Cours, France. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

