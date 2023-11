Bimota Tera: la rivoluzionaria crossover ad EICMA 2023

Frame type Aluminum alloy plates billet machined, with rear swingarm mounting plate

Engine type / Valve system 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, supercharged

Displacement 998cc / 60,9 cu-in

Bore x Stroke 76.0 x 55.0 mm / 2,99 x 2,17 in

Compression ratio 11.2:1

Max. power 147.1 Kw / 200 hp @11.000 r/min

Max. torque 137,0 Nm / 101 lbf-ft @ 8.500 r/min

Fuel system FI (Fuel Injection) Euro 5

Ignition Battery and coil (transistorized ignition)

Ignition Timing 10°BTDC @ 1.100 r/min > 41° BTDC @ 6.000 r/min

Spark Plug Type NGK SILMAR9E9

Gap 0,8 > 0,9 mm / 0,031-0,035 in)

Starting System Electric starter

Cylinder Numbering Method Left to right 1-2-3-4

Firing Order 1-2-4-3

Lubrication system: Forced lubrication (wet sump)

Engine Oil Type API SG, SH, SJ, SL or SM, with JASO MA, MA1 or MA2

Viscosity SAE 10W-40

Capacity 4.7 L (5,0 US qt)

Coolant Capacity 3.1 L (3,3 US qt)

Trasmission 6-speed, constant mesh, return shift

Clutch Wet, multi disc

Final Drive Chain drive

Primary Reduction Ratio 1.480 (74/50)

Final Reduction Ratio 2.556 (46/18)

Overall Drive Ratio 5.098 (Top gear)

Gear Ratio 1st 3.077 (40/13)

2nd 2.471 (42/17)

3rd 2.045 (45/22)

4th 1.727 (38/22)

5th 1.524 (32/21)

6th 1.348 (31/23)

Front Suspension / Wheel Travel Öhlins

TTX 36 nitrogen gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression

and rebound damping and adjustability and hand-turn spring preload

adjustability, and top-out spring/114 mm (4,48 in)

Optional Marzocchi semi-active suspension system (Wheel Travel 145 mm / 5,70 in)

Rear Suspension / Wheel Travel Öhlins

TTX36 nitrogen gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression

and rebound damping and adjustability and hand-turn spring preload

adjustability, and top-out spring/135 mm (5,31 in)

Optional Marzocchi semi-active suspension system (Wheel Travel 165 mm / 6,49 in)

Front Brakes Dual radial-mount, opposed 4-piston Brembo Stylema® calipers, dual semi-floating 330 mm discs, KIBS ABS

Rear Brakes Opposed 2-piston calipers, single 220 mm disc, KIBS ABS

Tire Size Front 120/70ZR 17 M/C (58W)

Rear 190/55ZR17 M/C (75W)

Rim Size Front J17M/C x MT 3.50

Rear J17M/C x MT 5.50

Rake/Trail n/a

Overall Length n/a

Overall Width n/a

Overall Height n/a

Ground Clearance 174 mm (+/-30 mm) / 6.85 in (+/-1,18 in)

Seat Height 820 mm (+/-30 mm) / 32,28 in (+/-1,18 in)

Curb Weight n/a

Fuel Capacity 22 lt / 5.81 gal

Wheelbase 1.445 mm / 56.89 in