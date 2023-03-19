Retro Spot TV: Eminem e Chrysler, Imported from Detroit

Oggi siamo di fronte al classico “Imported from Detroit”, il cui titolo originale è “Born on Fire”. Con più di due minuti, è uno degli spot più lunghi del Superbowl, andato in onda il 6 Febbraio 2011 durante durante il Super Bowl XLV.

Una Chrysler 200 gira per le strade di Detroit passando per i punti iconici della città, tra cui “The Spirit of Detroit” ed il Detroit Industry Murales di Diego Rivera. La voce narrante di Kevin Yon, descrive Detroit come una città operosa e illustre, che si è solo rafforzata dalle difficoltà che ha dovuto affrontare.

In apertura la canzone di Eminem “Lose Yourself” inizia a suonare mentre l’auto arriva al Fox Theatre. Eminem esce dall’auto, cammina attraverso il teatro, sale sul palco con un coro di cantanti e si rivolge direttamente alla telecamera. Dice “Questa è la Motor City, ed è quello che facciamo“.

Uno spot da brividi, da ascoltare A TUTTO VOLUME!

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy – Portland

Client: Chrysler

Language: English

Running time: 2:02

Script completo:

I got a question for you. What does this city know about luxury? What does a town that’s been to hell and back know about the finer things in life? Well, I’ll tell ya. More than most.

You see, it’s the hottest fires that make the hardest steel. Add hard work and conviction and the know-how that runs generations deep in every last one of us. That’s who we are. That’s our story.

Now it’s probably not the one that you’ve been reading in the papers — the one being written by folks who have never even been here and don’t know what we’re capable of. Because when it comes to luxury, it’s as much about where it’s from as it is who it’s for.

Now, we’re from America. But this isn’t New York City or the Windy City or Sin City. And we’re certainly no one’s Emerald City.